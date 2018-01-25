The Mariners are hoping Heredia (shoulder) will be fully healthy for the start of spring training or shortly thereafter, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Heredia is apparently progressing well from offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, and it sounds like he's expected to be at, or close to, 100 percent for the start of camp. This is encouraging news for the 26-year-old as he tries to break camp with the big club as a reserve outfielder. Either way, he doesn't have a clear avenue to playing time in 2018 following the acquisition of Dee Gordon to play center field.