Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: In Friday's lineup
Heredia (forearm) is in the lineup Friday against the Rays, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Fortunately, the forearm injury that Heredia incurred Wednesday was minor, as he's starting for Seattle on Friday. He'll head to center field and hit eighth against the right-handed Austin Pruitt.
