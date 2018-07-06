Heredia went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Heredia provided some bottom-of-the-order production, producing his first extra-base hits since June 12. The outfielder hit just .156 in June, a a slump that dropped his season average 64 points to .234. The 27-year-old is primarily a source of singles and doubles who carries an above-average contact rate, although he has the ability to occasionally leave the yard.