Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Launches eighth homer
Heredia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.
Heredia launched a 337-foot shot to left to close out the scoring in the blowout win, his first homer since July 28. The Cuban outfielder has bounced back with a 4-for-13 tally in part-time duty during September after hitting just .147 in August. His defensive skills continue to afford him semi-regular playing time, but a pedestrian season at the plate has significantly neutralized his fantasy value.
