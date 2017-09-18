Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Lifted for pinch hitter Sunday
Heredia walked over two plate appearances in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Astros before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
The Cuban rookie has struggled since taking over as the full-time center fielder following Jarrod Dyson's groin injury, hitting just .157 over 56 plate appearances in September. Heredia has also homered just once in the second half, although his 12 doubles since the All-Star break represent a significant improvement over the four two-baggers he managed over 52 additional plate appearances in the first half.
