Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Logs first official at-bats since return
Heredia went 1-for-2 with a walk in a win over the Yankees on Sunday. He also was caught stealing on his one attempt.
Heredia had been back with the big-league club since Aug. 27, but he'd only appeared as a defensive replacement or in a pinch-hit capacity until Sunday. The 28-year-old drew the start in center field with Dee Gordon getting a day off, but his playing time figures to continue to be few and far between for what remains of the campaign.
