Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Makes hard contact in loss
Heredia went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Angels.
Heredia has started off August in fine fashion, with Thursday's performance representing his third multi-hit effort in the first six games of the month. The Cuban outfielder has four two-baggers during that span and boasts a 348/.375/.522 line, along with a .380 wOBA, in his last 24 plate appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Generates multi-hit effort in loss•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Flashes power in three-hit night•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Gets start, plates two•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Doubles out of bottom of order Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Generates multi-hit effort Sunday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Clubs two-run shot Monday•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...