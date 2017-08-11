Heredia went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Angels.

Heredia has started off August in fine fashion, with Thursday's performance representing his third multi-hit effort in the first six games of the month. The Cuban outfielder has four two-baggers during that span and boasts a 348/.375/.522 line, along with a .380 wOBA, in his last 24 plate appearances.