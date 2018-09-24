Heredia laced an RBI double, walked twice and stole a base over three plate appearances in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

The Rangers will be glad to be rid of Heredia, who went 4-for-6 with a pair of two-baggers, two RBI, two walks, Sunday's steal and two runs over the two weekend games of the series. The Cuban outfielder has hit safely in four straight and boosted his season average 13 points to .230 during September by going 8-for-19 thus far during the month.