Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Makes spring debut
Heredia (shoulder) made his spring training debut Friday with a pinch-hit appearance against the Brewers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The appearance is Heredia's first since undergoing surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in October. His status has been up in the air for Opening Day, but appearing this early in spring training should give him a decent chance at being fully prepared by the start of the regular season. The 27-year-old outfielder hit .249/.315/.337 in 123 games for Seattle in 2017.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Remains ahead of schedule•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Could gain full clearance Monday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Could be ready for Opening Day•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Hoping to be healthy for spring training•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Status uncertain for start of spring training•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
12-team Rotisserie Auction
The first-round prices were extremely high in this Rotisserie auction, so several teams had...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts in 2018
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Spring Takes: Harvey, Andujar impress
Our Scott White discusses an encouraging first outing for forgotten man Matt Harvey and some...