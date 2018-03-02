Heredia (shoulder) made his spring training debut Friday with a pinch-hit appearance against the Brewers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The appearance is Heredia's first since undergoing surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in October. His status has been up in the air for Opening Day, but appearing this early in spring training should give him a decent chance at being fully prepared by the start of the regular season. The 27-year-old outfielder hit .249/.315/.337 in 123 games for Seattle in 2017.