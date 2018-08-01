Manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Heredia will serve out of a platoon with Denard Span in left field moving forward, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Cameron Maybin, who was recently acquired in a trade with the Marlins on Tuesday, will be utilized as the everyday center fielder, pushing Heredia into a reserve role. Heredia will serve as Maybin's backup while receiving starts in left field against left-handed pitching.