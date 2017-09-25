Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Not in lineup Monday
Heredia is not in the lineup for Monday's game against he A's.
Heredia has struggled at the plate in September, hitting just .143/.211/.157 in 70 at-bats, so he'll get the day off to clear his head after starting 20 straight games. Jacob Hannemann will start in center field and bat ninth in his stead.
