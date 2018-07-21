Heredia is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Heredia will head to the bench against Chicago right-hander Dylan Covey, with Ben Gamel starting in center field for Seattle. Heredia had a fantastic .298/.417/.426 slash line through the first two months of the season, but is since slashing only .171/.222/.222.

