Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Not in Monday's lineup
Heredia is out of the lineup against Houston on Monday, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Heredia will remain on the bench for a second straight day following five straight starts. In his stead, Mitch Haniger will start in center field while Ben Gamel gets the nod in right.
