Heredia isn't in the lineup for Monday's matchup against Atlanta, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Heredia had a poor game Sunday, as he went 0-for-3 and struck out twice. He'll get the day off while Leonys Martin heads to center field and hits eighth Monday night.

