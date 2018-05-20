Heredia went 1-for-1 with two walks and a run in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Heredia continues to draw starts in center field and is thriving at the plate, as he's now gone 4-for-6 with an RBI, three walks and two runs over the first three games of the series against the Tigers. The 27-year-old is projected to see abundant playing time through the duration of Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension, a development that's shifted Dee Gordon back to second base and opened up the outfield opportunity for Heredia.