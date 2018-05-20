Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: On base three times Saturday
Heredia went 1-for-1 with two walks and a run in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.
Heredia continues to draw starts in center field and is thriving at the plate, as he's now gone 4-for-6 with an RBI, three walks and two runs over the first three games of the series against the Tigers. The 27-year-old is projected to see abundant playing time through the duration of Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension, a development that's shifted Dee Gordon back to second base and opened up the outfield opportunity for Heredia.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Goes 3-for-4 against Tigers•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Expected to see boost in playing time•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Game-winning single in extras•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Back with Mariners•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Back in action at Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Out for a few days•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...