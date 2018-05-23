Heredia went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and two walks in Tuesday's win over the Athetlics.

Heredia came through with the big hit in this one, plating the winning run in the top half of the tenth with just his third double of the season. With Dee Gordon (toe) on the disabled list, and shifting back to second base when healthy following the suspension of Robinson Cano, Heredia is in line to see fairly regular playing time in center field. In 63 at-bats, the 27-year-old is slashing .286/.439/.460.