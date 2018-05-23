Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: On base three times Tuesday
Heredia went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and two walks in Tuesday's win over the Athetlics.
Heredia came through with the big hit in this one, plating the winning run in the top half of the tenth with just his third double of the season. With Dee Gordon (toe) on the disabled list, and shifting back to second base when healthy following the suspension of Robinson Cano, Heredia is in line to see fairly regular playing time in center field. In 63 at-bats, the 27-year-old is slashing .286/.439/.460.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: On base three times Saturday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Goes 3-for-4 against Tigers•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Expected to see boost in playing time•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Game-winning single in extras•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Back with Mariners•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Back in action at Triple-A•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart