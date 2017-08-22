Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: On bench again Tuesday
Heredia is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Braves, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Heredia will hit the bench for a second straight game with the lack of a DH spot in the lineup prompting manager Scott Servais to deploy slugger Nelson Cruz in the outfield. Heredia and Leonys Martin should vie for most of the at-bats in center field once the Mariners resume American League play Friday, though both will see their opportunities decline once Jarrod Dyson (groin) is activated from the 10-day disabled list.
