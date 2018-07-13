Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: On bench Friday
Heredia is not in the lineup against Colorado on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Heredia will take a seat following six straight starts, during which he's hit just .200/.238/.250 with one RBI. In his place, Ben Gamel will start in center field and bat seventh.
