Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Out for a few days
Heredia (wrist) will miss a couple games after getting struck by a pitch during Wednesday's game, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Heredia will take a few days off to let his left wrist heel a bit, though MRI results confirmed that he didn't sustain any sort of structural damage to the area. Expect to see him back on the field by the end of the weekend.
