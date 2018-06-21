Heredia is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Heredia will remain on the bench for a second straight game while Ben Gamel gets another start in the outfield. Across 59 games this season, Heredia is hitting .238 with a .682 OPS, including a recent 0-for-14 stretch at the plate.

More News
Our Latest Stories