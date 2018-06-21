Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Out of lineup Thursday
Heredia is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Heredia will remain on the bench for a second straight game while Ben Gamel gets another start in the outfield. Across 59 games this season, Heredia is hitting .238 with a .682 OPS, including a recent 0-for-14 stretch at the plate.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Day off Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Another two hits Thursday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Continues hitting Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who have become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...