Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Out of lineup Wednesday
Heredia is not in the lineup against the Angels on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Heredia will receive a breather after going 2-for-4 with a double during Tuesday's victory. In his place, Ben Gamel will get a start in the outfield.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Another two hits Thursday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Continues hitting Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: On base three times Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: On base three times Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...