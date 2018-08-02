Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Pair of hits in loss
Heredia went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.
Heredia drew the start in left field, getting his turn in what is expected to be a platoon with Denard Span moving forward. The 27-year-old is slashing a pedestrian .232/.314/.335 on the season, which lags considerably behind Span's numbers. However, his solid defensive skills should still afford him a fair amount of playing time as the season winds down.
