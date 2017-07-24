Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Plates a pair in Sunday's loss
Heredia went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees.
The Cuban outfielder got the call with Jarrod Dyson (toe) taking a seat, and he was able to contribute with first two RBI of July in the process. Heredia has been struggling overall during the month, as evidenced by his .146 average and two extra-base hits over 37 plate appearances. However, he could be in for a string of starts if Dyson's injury lingers, and his 13.3 percent strikeout rate makes him one of the Mariners' most reliable contact hitters.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Doubles out of bottom of order Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Generates multi-hit effort Sunday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Clubs two-run shot Monday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Takes seat for second straight game•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Smacks fourth homer Thursday•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...