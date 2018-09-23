Heredia went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.

As mostly miserable as Heredia's slash line has been this season, he seems intent on finishing up the campaign on a strong note. Saturday's multi-hit effort was his first since Aug. 1, and it brought his average over the last eight games to a blistering .389. Heredia could continue seeing regular playing time over the last week of the season now that the Mariners are officially eliminated from playoff contention.