Heredia will start in center field and bat second Wednesday against the Orioles.

Heredia will receive the starting nod over Jarrod Dyson, who will surprisingly be held out of the lineup even with a right-hander (Ubaldo Jimenez) taking the hill for Baltimore. Manager Scott Servais may simply be rewarding Heredia with his fourth straight start in light of his strong showing at the plate in August. He's gone 13-for-35 (.371 average) with five doubles on the month.