Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Records fourth home run
Heredia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Angels.
Heredia took Noe Ramirez deep in the eighth inning to record his fourth home run of the season. It's his second in his last four games, though he hadn't homered since April 10 prior to this stretch. Given that, it comes as no surprise that Heredia is slugging a paltry .336 for the season. With only one stolen base and a .230 batting average in 226 at-bats, he can't be counted on to contribute much.
