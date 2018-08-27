Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Rejoins big club
Heredia was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
With Marco Gonzales heading to the disabled list with a neck issue, Heredia will rejoin the Mariners after spending just eight days in the minors. Prior to being sent to Triple-A, Heredia compiled a meager .217/.295/.308 slash line across 105 games with the Mariners. He should serve as an extra outfielder.
