Heredia was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

With Marco Gonzales heading to the disabled list with a neck issue, Heredia will rejoin the Mariners after spending just eight days in the minors. Prior to being sent to Triple-A, Heredia compiled a meager .217/.295/.308 slash line across 105 games with the Mariners. He should serve as an extra outfielder.

