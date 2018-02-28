Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Remains ahead of schedule
Heredia (shoulder) is ready to play in Cactus League games but the team is requiring him to be cleared by a doctor before returning to the field, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Heredia should be back on the field within the next week if all goes well during his check-up. Even so, the team will likely be cautious with the outfielder and ease his way back into competition. He played in 123 games for Seattle last year, slashing .249/.315/.337 with six home runs and 24 RBI and will be looking to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster in a reserve role.
