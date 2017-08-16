Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Removed after HBP
Heredia was prematurely lifted from Wednesday's game against the Orioles with an apparent arm injury, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Heredia was 1-for-2 with an RBI double and run scored before being replaced by Jarrod Dyson in the sixth inning. He was hit by a pitch in the forearm in the fifth inning, and while he was able to stay in to run, he was eventually removed before heading back out to the field. Consider him day-to-day for now; more should be known about his status following the conclusion of Wednesday's game.
