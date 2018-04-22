Heredia was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

With a .310 average and two home runs over 37 plate appearances this season, Heredia has been a serviceable fourth or fifth outfielder for the Mariners, but the club deemed him expendable following the recent return of Ben Gamel from the disabled list. Starting pitcher Erasmo Ramirez (lat), who will take the hill Sunday against the Rangers in his season debut, was activated from the DL and added to the active roster in place of Heredia.