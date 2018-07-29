Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Shifts to bench
Heredia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Heredia will head to the bench while Mitch Haniger shifts over to center field for a rare start. The 27-year-old isn't offering much impact at the plate with a season line of .230/.315/.336 over 263 plate appearances, but the Mariners don't have many appealing internal options on hand to push him for playing time.
