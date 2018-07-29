Heredia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Heredia will head to the bench while Mitch Haniger shifts over to center field for a rare start. The 27-year-old isn't offering much impact at the plate with a season line of .230/.315/.336 over 263 plate appearances, but the Mariners don't have many appealing internal options on hand to push him for playing time.