Heredia, who struck out in a pinch-hit appearance during Wednesday's 10-1 loss to the Giants, is now 1-for-6 with an RBI and a walk over the Mariners' first five games.

He hasn't exactly had much opportunity to get into the swing of things due to his reserve role, and he projects for relatively abbreviated playing time overall this season while backing up all three outfield spots. Heredia is generally a solid contact hitter, but given that he offers only modest power at best, his fantasy upside is considerably limited.