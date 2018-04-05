Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Slow start in reserve role
Heredia, who struck out in a pinch-hit appearance during Wednesday's 10-1 loss to the Giants, is now 1-for-6 with an RBI and a walk over the Mariners' first five games.
He hasn't exactly had much opportunity to get into the swing of things due to his reserve role, and he projects for relatively abbreviated playing time overall this season while backing up all three outfield spots. Heredia is generally a solid contact hitter, but given that he offers only modest power at best, his fantasy upside is considerably limited.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Starts in left field•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Expects to be ready by Opening Day•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Makes spring debut•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Remains ahead of schedule•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Could gain full clearance Monday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Could be ready for Opening Day•
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...