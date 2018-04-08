Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Slugs first homer Saturday
Heredia slugged a two-run home run in a pinch-hit at-bat during Saturday's 11-4 win over the Twins.
He entered the game as a defensive replacement for Ichiro Suzuki in the seventh and promptly launched a 353-foot two-run shot off the left field foul pole an inning later in his only plate appearance. The 27-year-old Cuban's round tripper was only his second hit of the season and first of the extra-base variety.
