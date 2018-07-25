Heredia went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

Heredia smacked his third homer of the year in the third inning to knot the score at one, though he was later lifted in the sixth for a pinch-hitter. The 27-year-old has been locked in a two-month slump, hitting just .172 since the start of June. On the year, he's now slashing .227/.313/.324 to go along with three homers and 12 RBI.

