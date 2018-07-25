Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Smacks third homer
Heredia went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.
Heredia smacked his third homer of the year in the third inning to knot the score at one, though he was later lifted in the sixth for a pinch-hitter. The 27-year-old has been locked in a two-month slump, hitting just .172 since the start of June. On the year, he's now slashing .227/.313/.324 to go along with three homers and 12 RBI.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: On bench Friday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Laces pair of doubles•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Added to Tuesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...