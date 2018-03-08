Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Starts in left field
Heredia (shoulder) will make his first outfield start this spring against the Giants on Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Heredia has already played in a couple Cactus League contests -- coming in as a pinch hitter both times -- but will return to left field for Thursday's outing with Opening Day just three weeks away. The outfielder underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in October. He should be at full health heading into the beginning of the regular season with a chance at cracking the Mariners' roster barring any setbacks.
