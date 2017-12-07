Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Status uncertain for Opening Day
General manager Jerry Dipoto said he's unsure if Heredia (shoulder) will be 100 percent by the start of spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Heredia underwent surgery to repair a lesion in his non-throwing shoulder in October. While he was initially expected to be ready for the start of spring training, his recovery is apparently going slower than expected and could keep him sidelined into spring training. He'll fight for a starting spot in the Mariners' outfield once healthy.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Will likely undergo surgery•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Unlikely to play again in 2017•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Lifted for pinch hitter Sunday•
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...