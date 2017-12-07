General manager Jerry Dipoto said he's unsure if Heredia (shoulder) will be 100 percent by the start of spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Heredia underwent surgery to repair a lesion in his non-throwing shoulder in October. While he was initially expected to be ready for the start camp, his recovery is apparently going slower than expected and could keep him sidelined into the spring. He'll fight for a starting spot in the Mariners' outfield once healthy.