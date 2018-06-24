Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Struggling in June
Heredia, who went 2-for-5 with a run in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday, is hitting just .138 in 64 June plate appearances.
Heredia snapped out of an 0-for-21 slump with a fifth-inning single Saturday, a testament to how rough of a go it's been for him at the plate recently. The Cuban outfielder's strikeout rate was an unusually high 38.1 percent in the nine games prior to Saturday, a stark departure from the sub-20-percent figure in that category that Heredia typically sports. Despite the struggles, Heredia maintains an everyday job in center field for the time being, with Dee Gordon entrenched at the keystone during Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Day off Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Another two hits Thursday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Takes seat Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...