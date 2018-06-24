Heredia, who went 2-for-5 with a run in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday, is hitting just .138 in 64 June plate appearances.

Heredia snapped out of an 0-for-21 slump with a fifth-inning single Saturday, a testament to how rough of a go it's been for him at the plate recently. The Cuban outfielder's strikeout rate was an unusually high 38.1 percent in the nine games prior to Saturday, a stark departure from the sub-20-percent figure in that category that Heredia typically sports. Despite the struggles, Heredia maintains an everyday job in center field for the time being, with Dee Gordon entrenched at the keystone during Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension.