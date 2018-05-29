Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Takes seat Tuesday
Heredia is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Heredia has started 11 straight games, hitting a respectable .343/.465/.457 over those contests, so he'll head to the bench for a breather while Ben Gamel picks up a start in the outfield as a result.
