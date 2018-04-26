Heredia did not suffer any structural damage to his wrist after being hit by a pitch during Wednesday's contest, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Heredia was removed from Wednesday's game with Triple-A Tacoma following the conclusion of his at-bat after being struck by a fastball on his left wrist. The outfielder should be considered day-to-day moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories