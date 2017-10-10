Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Undergoes successful surgery
Heredia (shoulder) underwent successful surgery Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Heredia suffered the injury at the end of September and opted to undergo the procedure to repair a lesion in his non-throwing shoulder. He'll begin rehab right away and is expected to ready for spring training in March.
