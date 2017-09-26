Manager Scott Servais reported Tuesday that Heredia is dealing with a minor shoulder injury and likely won't play again this season, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Heredia started Sunday's contest against the Indians but has been withheld from the starting lineup the past two days. The Mariners will proceed with caution with the 26-year-old outfielder and sideline him for the final week of the season. He'll likely conclude the campaign with an underwhelming .249/.315/.337 line in 429 plate appearances and will have to battle for a starting outfield spot next season. Jacob Hannemann and Mitch Haniger will take over center field duties during the season's final week.