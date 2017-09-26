Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Unlikely to play again in 2017
Manager Scott Servais reported Tuesday that Heredia is dealing with a minor shoulder injury and likely won't play again this season, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Heredia started Sunday's contest against the Indians but has been withheld from the starting lineup the past two days. The Mariners will proceed with caution with the 26-year-old outfielder and sideline him for the final week of the season. He'll likely conclude the campaign with an underwhelming .249/.315/.337 line in 429 plate appearances and will have to battle for a starting outfield spot next season. Jacob Hannemann and Mitch Haniger will take over center field duties during the season's final week.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Lifted for pinch hitter Sunday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Settling in as primary center-field option•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: X-rays on tap Thursday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...