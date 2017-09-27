Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Will likely undergo surgery
Heredia is expected to undergo surgery on his right shoulder, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Heredia wasn't expected to return this season, but there hadn't been any indication that he would require surgery up to this point. The specific details regarding the type of procedure are unknown at this point, but it's been said that there will be a lengthy rehab process once the surgery has been performed. However, the Mariners plan on having Heredia back in full health once spring training comes around. With Heredia out, Jacob Hannemann is starting in center field Wednesday.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Unlikely to play again in 2017•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Lifted for pinch hitter Sunday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Settling in as primary center-field option•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...