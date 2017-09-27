Heredia is expected to undergo surgery on his right shoulder, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Heredia wasn't expected to return this season, but there hadn't been any indication that he would require surgery up to this point. The specific details regarding the type of procedure are unknown at this point, but it's been said that there will be a lengthy rehab process once the surgery has been performed. However, the Mariners plan on having Heredia back in full health once spring training comes around. With Heredia out, Jacob Hannemann is starting in center field Wednesday.