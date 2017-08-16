Manager Scott Servais said X-rays on Heredia's forearm came back negative, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Heredia exited Wednesday's game in the fifth inning after being plunked by a pitch on his forearm, and subsequent X-rays seem to indicate he isn't dealing with anything overly serious. He'll be considered day-to-day for now; the Mariners conveniently have an off-day Thursday, so Heredia could be back in the lineup without having to miss any action.