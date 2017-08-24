Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: X-rays on tap Thursday
Heredia (wrist) will have X-rays taken in New York on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Heredia exited Wednesday's game in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch on the wrist, and while he thinks he'll be able to play Friday's series opener against the Yankees, the Mariners want to make sure everything checks out before clearing him to play. He's day-to-day right now, but Thursday's test results should provide a clearer idea regarding his status for the weekend.
