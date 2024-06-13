Ford is slashing .250/.381/.402 with five home runs, 15 stolen bases and a 20.6 percent strikeout rate in 54 games for Double-A Arkansas.

Ford's numbers were a bit better across the board last year while he was playing in a hitter-friendly home park with High-A Everett, but he is now playing in Arkansas' pitcher-friendly home park. His 15 steals are tied with Blake Mitchell for the lead among all catching prospects, while his 21.9 percent hard-hit rate is a below-average mark. Ford's ultimate power output is to be determined, but his speed and command of the strike zone should allow for him to be an above-average fantasy catcher during his prime years.