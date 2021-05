Santiago's contract was selected by the Mariners on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Santiago began the season with Triple-A Tacoma and posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 14 innings across three starts. He's worked mainly as a reliever in the majors and should be a bullpen option after Yohan Ramirez and Wyatt Mills were optioned to Triple-A Tacoma as part of a corresponding move.