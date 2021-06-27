Santiago was ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning during Sunday's game against the White Sox because of a foreign substance on his glove, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks before departing.

Santiago becomes the first pitcher to get tossed under the new foreign substance rules that were instituted last week. While the southpaw will likely appeal, as of now he'll be suspended for the next 10 games, during which the Mariners will be forced to play with just 25 players.