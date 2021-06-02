Santiago, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander was called on for his Mariners debut after starter Marco Gonzales capped out at 50 pitches in his return from the injured list. Santiago needed a relatively efficient 48 pitches to record his eight outs, but he pitched to plenty of contact while allowing the Athletics to mount a successful comeback. Factoring in Santiago pitched to a bloated 6.68 ERA and 1.90 WHIP with the White Sox and Mets back in 2019 and was then deemed expendable by a team as talent-starved as the Tigers last summer, it's likely he's trusted with nothing more than multi-inning low-leverage scenarios during his time with the big-league club.