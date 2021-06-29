Santiago was handed a 10-game suspension Tuesday for having a foreign substance on his glove during Sunday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. He will appeal and remain on the 26-man roster until the league makes a final decision.

Santiago became the first player to get ejected for a foreign substance under the new protocols. Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, the league didn't inspect Santiago's glove after it was confiscated and the suspension was purely based on the umpires' report. The southpaw's appeal means that he'll remain on the 26-man roster for the time being, but if the ruling is upheld, Seattle will be forced to play a man down for 10 games.